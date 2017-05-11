New plan for tornado memorial in downtown Lubbock

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
City Council voted 7-0 on Thursday to approve a list of 33 people who will decide the future of Lubbock.
A GoFundMe account has been established for a Paducah firefighter who was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday.
On this May 11 anniversary, the Lubbock Downtown TIF Board made a proposal to the city council to construct a new tornado memorial.
The damage and loss of life from Lubbock's 1970 tornado sparked the beginning of important research at what is now Texas Tech's National Wind Institute. That research continues today as researchers prepare to receive a new $350,000 grant.
