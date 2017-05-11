New plan for tornado memorial in downtown Lubbock

On this May 11 anniversary, the Lubbock Downtown TIF Board made a proposal to the city council to construct a new tornado memorial.

The board is proposing the memorial be a gateway to downtown at Avenue Q and Glenna Goodacre.

Board member Robert Taylor said, "Being at Glenna Goodacre and Avenue Q, which used to be 8th Street and Avenue Q, it was right down from Fields and Company. That tornado really had a one-mile-wide path, and that's really where it hit the hardest. That's where a lot of the residents were killed. A little family with a 9-month-old baby, 3-year-old little girl, and the mother and dad got killed not too far from there, so not only is it near new growth for downtown, but it's really a remembering where that tornado did its most destruction."

The artist's rendering features a polished black granite wall that would be 26 feet tall, a foot for every person who died. It will follow the tornado's path in that spot.

The Downtown TIF Board hopes to have the project complete in three years, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the May 11 tornado.

