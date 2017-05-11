Lubbock City Council approves 33 members of future land use committee

The Lubbock City Council voted 7-0 on Thursday to approve a list of 33 people who will decide the future of Lubbock.

These men and women will be members of the Lubbock Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, responsible for making decisions about land use as the city grows.

Members were selected to represent a wide range of neighborhoods, industries, professions, and other stakeholders.

Committee members are expected to provide local knowledge and incorporate public input as they coordinate with the planning consultant.

The Council also approved local engineering firm, Freese and Nichols, Inc. as the consultant for the Committee on Thursday night. Freese and Nichols, Inc. will work with the Committee to produce the plan. The Council resolution allows the Committee 12 months to work.

This Committee will be expected to produce a Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Plan and present its recommendations to City Council.

The Committee will consider a broad range of issues including transportation, infrastructure, housing, parks and economic development as they modify the Plan.

Councilwoman Karen Gibson described the Committee as the best and brightest of Lubbock. Gibson described the group as "very diverse."

Councilwoman Latrelle Bright Joy said that many people were interested in serving on the Committee. Joy said it will be hard work.

Council Member Karen Gibson moved to adopt this list of names on Thursday night and that motion passed 7-0:

John Zwiacher - Chairman

Charles Adams

Gary Andrews

Byrnie Bass

Beth Bridges

Keith Bryant

Renee Cage

Sean Cannon

Sonny Garza

Missi Courier

Jaime DeLaCruz

Brice Foster

Greg Garland

Jared Hall

Ryan Henry

Heather Hocker

Travis Isom

Darryl James

Brent King

Leeann Lamb-Vines

Mont McClendon

Michelle McCord

Joe McKay

Jeff Mercer

Victor Messer-Whitehead

John Opperman

Richard Parks

Troy Pinkering

Al Roberts

Berhl Robertson

Chris Scott

Chris St. Clair

Dan Wilson

