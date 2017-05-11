GoFundMe established for Paducah firefighter injured in vehicle - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

GoFundMe established for Paducah firefighter injured in vehicle accident

Cody Gilbert (Source: GoFundMe) Cody Gilbert (Source: GoFundMe)
PADUCAH, TX (KCBD) -

A GoFundMe account has been established for a Paducah firefighter who was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Cody Gilbert is currently in ICU.

The family is collecting donations to help with medical and travel expenses.

GOFUNDME: Help raise money for Colby Gilbert

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly