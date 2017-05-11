Extra Innings Scores: 5/11 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/11

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

We've got softball and baseball scores for all your Thursday night playoff games.

SOFTBALL

Regional Quarterfinals

Ralls 17
Post 7  (1 game playoff)

New Deal 1
Forsan 2 (Game 1 of Best of 3)

BASEBALL

Area Round (Game 1 Best of 3)

Idalou 0
Wall 17

Sundown 0
West Texas 2

New Deal 7
Clarendon 8

Sweetwater 5
Stephenville 10

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly