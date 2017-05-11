Extra Innings Scores: 5/11

We've got softball and baseball scores for all your Thursday night playoff games.
SOFTBALL
Regional Quarterfinals
Ralls 17
Post 7 (1 game playoff)
New Deal 1
Forsan 2 (Game 1 of Best of 3)
BASEBALL
Area Round (Game 1 Best of 3)
Idalou 0
Wall 17
Sundown 0
West Texas 2
New Deal 7
Clarendon 8
Sweetwater 5
Stephenville 10
