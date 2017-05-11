Car crashes into Estrella's on 50th, 2 in custody

Two suspects are in custody after they fled from police and crashed into Estrella's Mexican Restaurant on Thursday night.

Police tell us the suspects, in a white passenger car, fled the area where LPD special operations units were working around 8:30 p.m.

Special operations officers had set up a meeting to purchase what they believed to be a stolen firearm from a suspect. The suspect agreed to meet in the area of 52nd Street near Avenue T, but when he realized he was meeting officers, the suspect sped off through the parking lot and crashed into the restaurant.

The car was not being pursued by police vehicles, but it crashed into the side of Estrella's Mexican Restaurant in the 1900 block of 50th.

Police say two people ran from the vehicle, but were later taken into custody. One suspect was caught in a back yard near 1900 50th Street, the other was caught in the 5300 block of Avenue T.

LFR heavy rescue responded to the restaurant to check the integrity of the structure.

Police confirm that there was not a vehicle pursuit in progress at the time of the crash.

