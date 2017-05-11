Car crashes into Estrella's on 50th, 2 in custody

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The White House is finalizing a budget blueprint that promises a balanced federal budget within 10 years, doubling down on cuts to domestic agencies and adding a new round of cuts to the Medicaid program for the poor.
Billy Jack Limbaugh Jr., 45, pleaded guilty to domestic assault Thursday morning and was sentenced to eight years in prison. The other charges against him, including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, were dismissed.
A Lubbock man who created a social media firestorm is getting his bill corrected as LP&L admits a former employee misread his meter for two months.
Two suspects are in custody after they fled from police and crashed into Estrella's Mexican Restaurant on Thursday night.
