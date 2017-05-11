Cool mornings, warm afternoons on the way

Heading into Mother's Day weekend, temperatures will warm, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's weather will be similar to Thursday with winds decreasing in the afternoon, but still out of the north. Slightly cooler air will remain in place on Friday with daytime highs in the range of 70-75 degrees from the Panhandle south to the South Plains.

After a cool start Saturday morning, afternoon temps will warm to the low 80s and winds will return to the south at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny over the weekend helping to push the afternoon highs above normal.

Mother's Day will be hot with south winds at 20-30 mph and the afternoon temps will climb to near 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

There is a slight chance of some isolated storms over the South Plains on Sunday, but any storms that develop will be isolated and limited in coverage area.

Storm potential will be increasing on Monday through Wednesday.

