LPD: One seriously injured in N. Loop rollover

Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
An active shooter situation has been reported in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is located east of Columbus, and an officer has been shot, according to10TV in Columbus.
China and US reach agreement on beef, poultry and liquefied natural gas.
