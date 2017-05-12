LPD: One seriously injured in N. Loop rollover - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: One seriously injured in N. Loop rollover

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

At approximately 2:58 a.m. Friday LPD responded to a single vehicle rollover along North Loop 289 at the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital via EMS with serious injuries. 

Following the wreck police shut down the access road to investigate the accident.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

