Olton City Council holds special meeting to discuss city manager's employment status

The Olton City Council will meet at Noon today during a special city council meeting to discuss the employment status of City Manager Marvin Tillman.

Tillman was arrested on Friday, May 5, 2017 after being indicted by a Lamb County Grand Jury last week on charges of theft.

On Monday, May 8, officials with the city of Olton released a statement saying Tillman will be away from the city offices for two weeks beginning May 8 but did not say he was on leave. Instead, Mayor Mark McFadden told the Olton Enterprise Tillman has not been placed on leave because "he wanted to go on vacation." He also said, "A man is innocent until proven guilty."

Tillman was arrested by a Texas Ranger around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at his farm south of Olton after a Lamb County Grand Jury indicted him on two charges of theft of property.

Tillman's bond was set at $5,000 on each indictment. He has since bonded out of jail.

According to the indictments, Tillman is accused of taking control of a 72.4-acre tract of land, owned by the City of Olton, for approximately 10 years, without the consent of the city. He is also accused of stealing water from the City of Olton for approximately three years. The indictment says Tillman did not make a deposit or monthly payments for the water.

A felony complaint has also been filed against Tillman for impersonating an officer after he was accused of driving an official, marked police vehicle and activating the emergency lights to get another motorist to slow down.

A misdemeanor complaint was also been filed against Tillman, accusing him of stealing automobile tires from the City of Olton.

Tillman has not been officially charged for either complaint.

