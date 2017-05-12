Award-winning screenwriter, author, producer Antwone Fisher speaking in Lubbock Co. tonight

Antwone Fisher will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Autumn Oaks Event Center, 10210 Woodrow Rd, Wolfforth, Texas. The event center is located on the border of Wolfforth and Ropesville. Tickets are $75 at Select-a-seat.

The event benefits Sondra's Song of Lubbock, Texas, a local 501(c)3 assisting youth aging out from the foster care system.

Born Antwone Quentin Fisher in an Ohio prison to a teenage mother, Fisher became a ward of the state and was placed in foster care. He spent two years in a loving home, but when Social Services deemed the foster mom had become too attached, he was placed in another home where he would suffer 12 years of abuse. Fisher survived the cruelties of foster care and the brutalities of homelessness and set on a course of healing after joining the United States Navy where he served his country for 11 years.

Fisher is now an award-winning screenwriter, author, producer, and director having worked in Hollywood for 17 years compiling an impressive 14 writing and assignments with major studios. Those projects include the feature classic Antwone Fisher which he wrote himself and was directed by Denzel Washington; the New York Times bestseller Finding Fish; Who Will Cry For The Little Boy, a collection of poetry; and the most recent A Boy Should Know How to Tie a Tie and Other Lessons for Succeeding in Life, which won the 2011 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Award.