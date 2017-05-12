Award-winning screenwriter, author, producer Antwone Fisher speaking in Lubbock Co. tonight

Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Antwone Fisher will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Autumn Oaks Event Center, 10210 Woodrow Rd, Wolfforth, Texas. The event center is located on the border of Wolfforth and Ropesville. Tickets are $75 at Select-a-seat.
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
