TTUHSC to host separate school commencement ceremonies on May 13

President Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., will preside over three Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) commencement ceremonies with students from the Schools of Nursing, Health Professions and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences May 13.

Mitchell said commencement is an exciting time for faculty, students and family members.

"Commencement is the most important day in the university's academic calendar," Mitchell said. "Our graduates have the responsibility to inspire others, to acknowledge the many people who invested in their educational experience and to care for our communities with exceptional dedication, knowledge and heart."

Commencement times are:

School of Health Professions

10 a.m.

United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave.

1:30 p.m.

City Bank Auditorium, 2720 Drive of Champions

4 p.m.

United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave

More than 1,000 graduates will receive degrees in various health disciplines. The School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy will have commencement ceremonies on May 19 and 20.

