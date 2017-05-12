WATCH LIVE: KCBD NewsChannel 11 at 6

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.