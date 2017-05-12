Odessa police searching for Fugitive of the Week

The Odessa police department is asking for help in locating Jeffrey Shane Eady, who is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and two counts of forgery.

Forty-six-year-old Eady has passed numerous counterfeit checks in numerous cities across Texas. Police believe he could be in Lamesa or Lubbock and is possibly driving a tan 90s model Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should contact Odessa's Crime Stoppers at (432)333-TIPS and reference case #17-09065.

