Stamp Out Hunger food drive to be hosted Saturday

Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
The annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be hosted Saturday.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The Odessa police department is asking for help in locating Jeffrey Shane Eady, who is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and two counts of forgery.
