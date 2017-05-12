Stamp Out Hunger food drive to be hosted Saturday

The annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be hosted Saturday.

The event is known as the nation's largest single-day food drive to help feed hungry children, families and individuals. The group is asking for donations to be made by leaving a bag of non-perishable items near resident's home mailboxes.

From there letter carriers will collect the donations and both South Plains Food Bank staffers and volunteers will help distribute donations.

