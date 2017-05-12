City to take legal action against Coronado Apartments

The City of Lubbock has taken legal action against the owners of the Coronado Apartments.

The city has chosen to take this action citing the apartment complex has fallen into disrepair and has become a continued health and safety hazard.

City officials did give the owners of the property 30 days to correct Property Maintenance Code violations that were found in March. However, after a recent inspection of the property it was found the violations were still present.

The city has now filed a petition in district court seeking a court order for the owners to correct the issues by repair or demolition.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

http://www.kcbd.com/story/33617293/coronado-apartments-sold-to-new-owner