UPDATE: '3-ft' parking ordinance passes, but Lubbock Police say it will be complaint driven enforcement

The '3-ft' parking ordinance passed, but Lubbock Police say it will be enforced based on complaints (source: KCBD video)

The Lubbock City Council unanimously voted to pass a city ordinance concerning parking within a certain distance from a driveway Thursday night.

This means people parking will not be allowed to park within three feet of a public or private driveway once the ordinance goes into effect on June 3.

City officials calling this an issue of public safety, as some people are not able to get in and out of a driveway with a clear view.

However, Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens said this is simply a tool for them to use if necessary.

Stevens said, however, people would not need to be a worry about a citiation unless a complaint was made.

According to Lubbock Police, this parking ordinance used to be an ordinance for many years, but just hasn’t been for the last few years.

Thursday night’s vote put this back as an ordinance that can be enforced when necessary.

Chief Stevens explained to the Lubbock City Council that officers won’t go out and patrol for cars parked too close to a driveway, but rather that it will be based on complaints called in.

“To do that sort of finite enforcement, they would have to measure those things. And it’s not something that parking control would deal with," Stevens said. "They deal more with signage type ordinances and timed parking. This again is going to be very complaint driven and really more for problem oriented type policing."

If police do receive a complaint, they will first try to find the car owner to ask them to move their car.

He says a ticket would only be issued if they can’t find the owner.

“We’ve had this ordinance for many many years before, and I can tell you personally having been on the (department) for two and half decades," Stevens said. "I’ve actually never written a ticket for this particular violation. So it’s very rare that we do, but occasionally we do need that ordinance."

Stevens said if a ticket is given out, it will be processed just like any other parking ticket in the municipal court system.

Complaints would need to be called into the Lubbock Police Department’s non-emergency line at 806-775-2865.