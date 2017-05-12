2 selected as Teachers of the Year

Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
