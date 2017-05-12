2 selected as Teachers of the Year

Lubbock Independent School District has announced Carol Alonzo and Kelly Baum as the 2017 Teachers of the Year.

The announcement came during a Thursday evening banquet. Both of the winners were among nine finalist honored at the event.

Alonzo won for secondary schools and currently teaches audio/video production at Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. She has been in the position since 2010, however, she used to work at LISD-TV as a student in 1986.

Baum won for elementary schools and currently teaches fourth grade at Waters Elementary School where she has taught since 2012. She has previously won the Water's Teacher of the Year award in 2016.

Both of the winners received $250 from Durham School Services, a pair of one-year movie passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and new classroom furniture provided by Officewise and the HON company.