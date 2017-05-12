Women's Tennis advances to second round

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 6 seed Texas Tech Women’s Tennis Team advanced to the NCAA Round of 32 with a 4-0 sweep over Quinnipiac Friday afternoon at the McLeod Tennis Center.
The Lady Raiders (25-4) tied the program record for most wins in a season with today’s victory and will face No. 44 Denver (19-6) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Texas Tech opened the match with back-to-back 6-0 sweeps on doubles courts one and two. No. 69 Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba defeated Quinnipiac’s Rencheli and Oliphant just before No. 26 Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak clinched the point over Horton and Young on court one.
No. 58 Maltby made quick work of her singles match as she took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jennifer Lu. Katelyn Jackson battled back with 11 straight games to defeat Proyfon Lohaphaisan in straight sets (6-2, 6-0).
Dvorak clinched the match win for the Lady Raiders with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on court five over Layla Rodriguez.
The Lady Raiders were leading on the three other courts before the match ended.
Denver earned the first spot in the second round match with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over No. 25 USC.
Fans can purchase tickets on-site at the McLeod Tennis Center Ticket Trailer for $5 (adults) and $3 (youth -- 12 and under).