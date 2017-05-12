Former wrestler Ric Flair visits Lubbock

There were long lines in downtown Lubbock Friday afternoon. They wrapped all the way around Davis W. Smith Law firm.

Folks waited in line for over 3 hours to meet 16-time professional wrestling champion the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

An estimated crowd of over 2,000 came to see Flair who wrestled from 1972 to 2012.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.