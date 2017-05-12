UPDATE: LPD confirms no shooting near Tech campus

A push alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff at the Texas Tech campus warning them of a shooting that happened near the campus.

However, Lubbock police have not been able to confirm a report of a shooting, but they were able to say an assault occurred.

The assault occurred near 2500 Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a news release from LPD. Two drivers stopped at a light and confronted each other, then one male punched the other and drove off.

There was no mention of a gun or any shots being fired.

The email from Tech said the suspect in the alleged shooting left the area in a gold vehicle. Students were asked to avoid the area and call LPD with any information.

