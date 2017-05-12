EXTRA INNINGS: 5.12 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

EXTRA INNINGS: 5.12

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Softball

Regional Quarterfinals

Coronado 6
Canyon 16

Idalou 3
Alpine 7


Baseball
Area Round

Frenship 2
Arlington Martin 0

Coronado 1
EP Hanks 0 F/8

Levelland 13
Andrews 4

Denver City 5
Midland Greenwood 0

Sweetwater 6
Stephenville 8

Shallowater 1
Presidio 3  (1 game playoff)

Littlefield 1
Alpine 5

Idalou 6
Wall 10

Sundown 3
West Texas 2

West Texas 9
Sundown 4 (West Texas wins 2 games to 1)

Floydada 16
Sanford-Fritch 3

Post 5
Gruver 7

Post 5
Gruver 1

New Home 2
Booker 12 (1 game playoff)

