UIL Area Medalists from State Track & Field Meet in Austin

Friday’s Medalists

Andrea Sanchez of Sundown first in 2A Girls 3200 Meter run

Steve Quintanilla of Sundown first in 2A Boys 3200 Meter run

Isaac Vargas of Levelland first in 4A Boys 3200 Meter run

Sirena Minjarez of Seagraves first in 2A Girls Shot Put

Myeshia Thomas of Amherst third in 1A Girls Shot Put

Landon Roberts of Guthrie first in 1A Boys Pole Vault

Jaden Butler of Lockney second in 2A Boys shot put

Jacie Fowler of new Home second in 1A Girls Pole vault

Tally Patton of Silverton third in 1A Girls Pole Vault

NeNe Phenix of Coronado second in 5A Girls High Jump

Haley Walker of Lockney second in 2A Girls Discos Throw

Roberto Trevizo of Farwell second in 2A Boys High Jump

Ira (Lindsey Womack, Emily McCowen, Lexie Hanshew & Sierra Welch) second in the 1A Girls 4X100 relay

Klondike (Alexi Bushong, Macy Sharp, Savannah Wiebe & Sarah Kearney) third in 1A Girls 4X100 relay

Borden County (Nick Proulx, Jayton Lewis, Hunter Jones & Corbin Sumners) first in 1A Boys 4X100 relay

Jake Merrell of Turkey Valley first in 1A Boys 800 Meter run

Mattisun Hester of Lazbuddie second in 1A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

Joseph Garibaldi of Paducah second in 1A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

Klondike (Alexi Bushong, Macy Sharp, Savannah Wiebe & Sarah Kearney) first 1A Girls 4X200 Relay

Turkey Valley (Adrian Espinoza, Jayton Smith, Dax Allen & Juan Villarreal) first in 1A Boys 4X200 Relay

Borden County (Nick Proulx, Jayton Lewis, Hunter Jones & Corbin Sumners) second in 1A Boys 4X200 Relay

Lexie Hanshew of Ira second in 1A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

