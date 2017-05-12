Your Mother's Day forecast

Mother's Day weekend will bring a return of warmer temperatures, sunshine and some southerly breezes. While the morning lows will be cool Saturday the afternoon temperature should move into the low 80s in Lubbock with slightly warmer temps in the southwest south plains.

Winds will remain from the south at speeds of 10-20 mph, a big improvement over the last two days in West Texas.

Mother's Day will be hot as southerly winds pick up some speed, skies remain sunny and high pressure will result in afternoon high of 90 degrees. Those winds will increase to 15-25 mph with some possibly stronger gusts in the western south plains.

By early evening a few showers and thundershowers may develop in the western south plains but will remain very isolated in coverage. Most showers will be gone before midnight Sunday.

Monday will bring another hot day for the beginning of the week with another chance for some isolated storms.

