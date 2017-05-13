Saturday: Locals win golds, silvers, bronzes, etc. in state UIL meet

Today is the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of today's finalist and medalist:

Levelland -- Daniel Hurn: 3rd Boys Triple Jump 3A

New Deal -- Mark Adams, Brandon Coronado, David Morgan and Jordan Lacy: 1st Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 2A

Childress -- Bo Lott, Reymundo Longoria, Lamont Richmond and Alfonso Salinas: 4th Boys 4x10 Meter Relay 3A

Sundown -- Steven Quintanilla: 2nd Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Floydada -- Tyler Saldana: 8th Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Sundown -- Jenna Legan: 6th Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 2A

New Deal -- Lacy Jordan: 1st Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 2A

Floydada -- Shayla White: 5th Girls 100 Meter Dash 2A

New Deal -- Mark Adams: 7th Boys 100 Meter Dash 2A

Sundown -- Andrea Sanchez: 1st Girls 1600 Meter Run 2A

Abernathy -- Xavier Rivera: 1st Boys Discuss Throw 2A

Idalou -- Madelyn Merrell: 9th Girls 1600 Meter Run 3A

Sundown -- Haven Wisdom, Alexis Terry, Andrea Sanchez and Alexi Vigil: 6th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Sundown -- Jimmy Jimenez, Zach Smith, Austin Thomas and Steven Quintanilla: 4th Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Post -- Alvin Reed: 9th Boys Long Jump 2A

Shallowater -- Cailyn Breckel, Kenzi Hughes, Cayenne Williams and Cooper Mitchell: 5th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 3A



This story will be updated as results come in from the UIL website.

