West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet

Saturday was the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of the day's finalists and medalists:

Levelland -- Daniel Hurn: 3rd Boys Triple Jump 3A

New Deal -- Mark Adams, Brandon Coronado, David Morgan and Jordan Lacy: 1st Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 2A

Childress -- Bo Lott, Reymundo Longoria, Lamont Richmond and Alfonso Salinas: 4th Boys 4x10 Meter Relay 3A

Sundown -- Steven Quintanilla: 2nd Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Floydada -- Tyler Saldana: 8th Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Sundown -- Jenna Legan: 6th Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 2A

New Deal -- Lacy Jordan: 1st Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 2A

Floydada -- Shayla White: 5th Girls 100 Meter Dash 2A

New Deal -- Mark Adams: 7th Boys 100 Meter Dash 2A

Sundown -- Andrea Sanchez: 1st Girls 1600 Meter Run 2A

Abernathy -- Xavier Rivera: 1st Boys Discuss Throw 2A

Idalou -- Madelyn Merrell: 9th Girls 1600 Meter Run 3A

Sundown -- Haven Wisdom, Alexis Terry, Andrea Sanchez and Alexi Vigil: 6th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Sundown -- Jimmy Jimenez, Zach Smith, Austin Thomas and Steven Quintanilla: 4th Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Post -- Alvin Reed: 9th Boys Long Jump 2A

Shallowater -- Cailyn Breckel, Kenzi Hughes, Cayenne Williams and Cooper Mitchell: 5th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 3A

Post -- Machala Hengen, Shailey Miller, Baylea Pittman and Kelby Tidwell: 9th Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 2A

New Deal -- Mark Adams, Nehemiah Martinez, David Morgan and Lacy Jordan: 1st Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 2A

Slaton -- Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel and Takaja Robinson: 6th Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 3A

Plains -- Jaime Cueto: 2nd Boys 400 Meter Dash 2A

Sundown -- Alex Terry: 3rd Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 2A

Post -- Machala Hengen: 6th Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 2a

Hale Center -- Jace Cannon: 3rd Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 2A

Ralls -- Jordain Castro: 6th Girls 200 Meter Dash 2A

Bovina -- Andres Loera: 5th Boys 200 Meter Dash 2A

Plains -- Jaime Cueto: 6th Boys 200 Meter Dash 2A

Seminole -- Alex Hindman: 4th Boys Pole Vault 4A

Childress -- Bo Lott, Lamont Richmond, Reymundo Longoria and Alfonso Salinas: 3rd Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 3A

Snyder -- Jarrett Reneau: 7th Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A

Levelland -- Isaac Vargas: 1st Boys 1600 Meter Run 4A

This story will be updated as results come in from the UIL website.

