West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
UIL Logo (Source: UIL) UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
AUSTIN, TX (AP) -

Saturday was the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of the day's finalists and medalists:

Levelland -- Daniel Hurn: 3rd Boys Triple Jump 3A

New Deal -- Mark Adams, Brandon Coronado, David Morgan and Jordan Lacy: 1st Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 2A

Childress -- Bo Lott, Reymundo Longoria, Lamont Richmond and Alfonso Salinas: 4th Boys 4x10 Meter Relay 3A

Sundown -- Steven Quintanilla: 2nd Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Floydada -- Tyler Saldana: 8th Boys 800 Meter Run 2A

Sundown -- Jenna Legan: 6th Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 2A

New Deal -- Lacy Jordan: 1st Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 2A

Floydada -- Shayla White: 5th Girls 100 Meter Dash 2A

New Deal -- Mark Adams: 7th Boys 100 Meter Dash 2A

Sundown -- Andrea Sanchez: 1st Girls 1600 Meter Run 2A

Abernathy -- Xavier Rivera: 1st Boys Discuss Throw 2A

Idalou -- Madelyn Merrell: 9th Girls 1600 Meter Run 3A

Sundown -- Haven Wisdom, Alexis Terry, Andrea Sanchez and Alexi Vigil: 6th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Sundown -- Jimmy Jimenez, Zach Smith, Austin Thomas and Steven Quintanilla: 4th Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 2A

Post -- Alvin Reed: 9th Boys Long Jump 2A

Shallowater -- Cailyn Breckel, Kenzi Hughes, Cayenne Williams and Cooper Mitchell: 5th Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 3A

Post -- Machala Hengen, Shailey Miller, Baylea Pittman and Kelby Tidwell: 9th Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 2A

New Deal -- Mark Adams, Nehemiah Martinez, David Morgan and Lacy Jordan: 1st Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 2A

Slaton -- Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel and Takaja Robinson: 6th Girls 4x200 Meter Relay 3A

Plains -- Jaime Cueto: 2nd Boys 400 Meter Dash 2A

Sundown -- Alex Terry: 3rd Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 2A
Post -- Machala Hengen: 6th Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 2a

Hale Center -- Jace Cannon: 3rd Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 2A

Ralls -- Jordain Castro: 6th Girls 200 Meter Dash 2A

Bovina -- Andres Loera: 5th Boys 200 Meter Dash 2A
Plains -- Jaime Cueto: 6th Boys 200 Meter Dash 2A

Seminole -- Alex Hindman: 4th Boys Pole Vault 4A

Childress -- Bo Lott, Lamont Richmond, Reymundo Longoria and Alfonso Salinas: 3rd Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 3A

Snyder -- Jarrett Reneau: 7th Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A

Levelland -- Isaac Vargas: 1st Boys 1600 Meter Run 4A

This story will be updated as results come in from the UIL website.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet

    West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-05-14 04:36:32 GMT
    UIL Logo (Source: UIL)UIL Logo (Source: UIL)

    Saturday was the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of the day's finalists and medalists.

    Saturday was the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of the day's finalists and medalists.

  • Former Sul Ross students sign with Western Texas College

    Former Sul Ross students sign with Western Texas College

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:55:59 GMT
    Source: Chessa Bouche, KCBDSource: Chessa Bouche, KCBD

    Former Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirate Avery Gregory and former Lubbock Christian Lady Eagle Lindsey Hearn commit to play basketball for Head Coach Darryl Davis.

    Former Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirate Avery Gregory and former Lubbock Christian Lady Eagle Lindsey Hearn commit to play basketball for Head Coach Darryl Davis.

  • Extra Innings Scores: 5/13

    Extra Innings Scores: 5/13

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:42:39 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Extra Innings Playoff Scores:

    Extra Innings Playoff Scores:

    •   
Powered by Frankly