West Texas athletes bring home medals in state UIL meet

Saturday was the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of the day's finalists and medalists.
Former Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirate Avery Gregory and former Lubbock Christian Lady Eagle Lindsey Hearn commit to play basketball for Head Coach Darryl Davis.
Extra Innings Playoff Scores:
Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has signed Malik Ondigo to a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement announced Saturday as part of the spring NCAA signing period.
In today's University Interscholastic League State Track & Field meet the New Deal track team won the boys conference 2A state title.
