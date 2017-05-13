Officers investigating scene after foot chase - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Officers investigating scene after foot chase

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a the scene near the 4600 block of Avenue W.

Earlier this afternoon police were chasing two suspects near that area. At the moment there are not other details available.

KCBD will update the story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly