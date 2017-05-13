Tech's women's tennis off to the Sweet 16

Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 6 Women's Tennis team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third straight year as Texas Tech defeated No. 44 Denver, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders, now 26-4 on the year, broke the school record for most team wins in a single season.
Denver opened the match with a 6-1 victory on court one of doubles as No. 17 Julia O'Loughlin and Maureen Slattery defeated No. 26 Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak.
Texas Tech captured the doubles point with back-to-back wins on courts two and three, taking a 1-0 lead into singles play.
Federici gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-4 win on court four, marking her 15th dual match win of the season.
Junior Katelyn Jackson battled to a 7-6 win in tiebreaks (10-8) in her opening set before taking six straight games in set two.
Biana Mok gave Denver their only point as she defeated sophomore Alex Valenstein 7-5, 6-3.
After dropping her first set 3-6, junior Gabriela Talaba clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with a 6-1, 6-3 win in sets two and three.
UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders head to Athens, Ga., for the NCAA Division I Championships. Tech is set to face No. 11 Auburn in the Sweet 16 round on Friday, May 19.
Today is the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of today's finalist and medalist
Today is the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of today's finalist and medalist
Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has signed Malik Ondigo to a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement announced Saturday as part of the spring NCAA signing period.
Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has signed Malik Ondigo to a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement announced Saturday as part of the spring NCAA signing period.
In today's University Interscholastic League State Track & Field meet the New Deal track team won the boys conference 2A state title.
In today's University Interscholastic League State Track & Field meet the New Deal track team won the boys conference 2A state title.
The No. 6 Women's Tennis team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third straight year as Texas Tech defeated No. 44 Denver, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
The No. 6 Women's Tennis team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third straight year as Texas Tech defeated No. 44 Denver, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech softball closed its season with a 1-0 shutout victory over Iowa State Saturday in its final game of the 2017 Big 12 Championship at OGE Energy Field inside ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.
Texas Tech softball closed its season with a 1-0 shutout victory over Iowa State Saturday in its final game of the 2017 Big 12 Championship at OGE Energy Field inside ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.