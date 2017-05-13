Tech's women's tennis off to the Sweet 16

Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 6 Women's Tennis team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third straight year as Texas Tech defeated No. 44 Denver, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.



The Lady Raiders, now 26-4 on the year, broke the school record for most team wins in a single season.



Denver opened the match with a 6-1 victory on court one of doubles as No. 17 Julia O'Loughlin and Maureen Slattery defeated No. 26 Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak.



Texas Tech captured the doubles point with back-to-back wins on courts two and three, taking a 1-0 lead into singles play.



Federici gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-4 win on court four, marking her 15th dual match win of the season.



Junior Katelyn Jackson battled to a 7-6 win in tiebreaks (10-8) in her opening set before taking six straight games in set two.



Biana Mok gave Denver their only point as she defeated sophomore Alex Valenstein 7-5, 6-3.



After dropping her first set 3-6, junior Gabriela Talaba clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with a 6-1, 6-3 win in sets two and three.



UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders head to Athens, Ga., for the NCAA Division I Championships. Tech is set to face No. 11 Auburn in the Sweet 16 round on Friday, May 19.