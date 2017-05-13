New Deal boys win track title for third year - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New Deal boys win track title for third year

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: UIL Twitter Source: UIL Twitter
AUSTIN, TX (AP) -

In today's University Interscholastic League State Track & Field meet the New Deal track team won the boys conference 2A state title.

This is the third consecutive year the boys team has won this title.

The team brought home gold in three events during the state meet: one in the 4x100 meter relay, another in the 4x200 meter relay and an individual gold in the 110 meter hurdles. 

Team members include: Mark Adams, Brandon Coronado, David Morgan, Jordan Lacy and Nehemiah Martinez.

