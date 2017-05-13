Red Raider basketball picks up Malik Ondigo

Today is the third of the three days of the University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet. Here is an updated looked at some of today's finalist and medalist
Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has signed Malik Ondigo to a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement announced Saturday as part of the spring NCAA signing period.
In today's University Interscholastic League State Track & Field meet the New Deal track team won the boys conference 2A state title.
The No. 6 Women's Tennis team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the third straight year as Texas Tech defeated No. 44 Denver, 4-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech softball closed its season with a 1-0 shutout victory over Iowa State Saturday in its final game of the 2017 Big 12 Championship at OGE Energy Field inside ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex.
