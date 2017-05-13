Red Raider basketball picks up Malik Ondigo

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard has signed Malik Ondigo to a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement announced Saturday as part of the spring NCAA signing period.



Ongdigo, a 6-10 forward from El Mirage, Arizona, played his final season of prep basketball for Tom Espinosa at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He is ranked as high as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Scout.com and 247 sports recruiting services.



With the signing of Ondigo, Texas Tech’s 2017-18 freshman class includes Jarett Culver (Lubbock, Texas), Daniel Mading (Gainesville, Florida) and Zhaire Smith (Garland, Texas).



“We are thrilled to have a high quality person like Malik with a great basketball upside choose to play at Texas Tech,” Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams said. “Malik is unique because he began playing organized basketball just a few years ago plus he just turned 18 years old so we’re excited about his huge basketball potential. He played for one of the best prep schools in the nation this past season. He has proved that he has the offensive skills and ability to defend against some of the best players in the country.”



Ondigo is a talented post player with a true back-to-the-basket offensive presence. His soft hands allow him to finish around the rim with regularity. Ondigo is a solid defender who possesses a strong shot-blocking capability.