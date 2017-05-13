Extra Innings Scores: 5/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/13

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Extra Innings Playoff Scores:

Softball

Ira 2
Borden County 1
Ira wins 1 game playoff 

Rotan 5
Hermleigh 6
Hermleigh wins series 2-0

Idalou 0
Alpine 11 
Alpine wins series 2-0

Coronado 12
Canyon 2

Coronado 2
Canyon 5
Canyon wins series 2-1

Baseball

Frenship 3
Arlington Martin 5

Frenship 1
Arlington Martin 3
Arlington Martin wins series 2-1

Coronado 3
EP Hanks 0
Coronado wins series 2-0

Levelland 5
Andrews 3
Levelland wins series 2-0

Lubbock Christian 10
Colleyville Christian 0
Lubbock Christian advances 

Denver City 0
Greenwood 9

Denver City 5
Greenwood 7
Midland Greenwood wins series 2-1

Littlefield 8
Alpine 3

Littlefield 11
Alpine 9
Littlefield wins series 2-1

New Deal11
Clarendon 10

Floydada 12
Sanford Fritch 2
Floydada wins series 2-0

Post 8
Gruver 7
Post wins series 2-1

Borden County 13
May 1
Borden County wins 1 game playoff

Ira 5
Cross Plains 8
Cross Plains wins 1 game playoff 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly