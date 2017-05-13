Plans for Lupus fundraiser generate for next year - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Hundred of people showed up from 3-5 p.m. at Teddy Jacks's Hub City Grill at 7205 Milwaukee Ave today to show support for Lubbock Lupus Group.

The group hosted its sixth fundraiser to raise money for the auto-immune disease and research that would combat it. 

"We are hopeful that one day that we will have a cure and that these people can get some sort of relief," Kassandra Racu, interim support facilitator, said. 

Lubbock Lupus Group was able to raise money today from mainly t-shirt sales and auction items. For more information on the group and ways to donate for their cause you can visit their Facebook page.

