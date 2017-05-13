LISD makes history by sending athletes from 3 different schools to state in same sport

During this time of year, graduation and summer break are usually on the minds of high school students.

But for more than 20 tennis teams across the South Plains, the University Interscholastic League State Tennis meet comes first.

Even though they must get back in the groove of things, after waiting a month for this meet.

“It is kind of a tough situation, not many sports take off for a month. Then you come back and have to excel, so if feel like they have done it," Head Coronado Tennis Coach – David Denham, said. "They are loose, now it’s a matter of this past week of ramping it up a bit."

With this meet comes some history, as three Lubbock ISD Schools will make the trip down to Austin together.

“It’s kind of unique, we are taking one charter bus down there. With Lubbock High and Monterey there with us, and that’s exciting," Denham said. "Because, that’s what it is. It is Lubbock ISD versus the state, so this is kind of fun. This is the first time ever to have this many kids."

With a total of 34 athletes from this area heading to state for tennis, and 10 of them come from Lubbock ISD. Coach Denham knows what they need to do, to return home state champions.

“If we go down there and play our game, I feel like we can compete with anybody. It’s just a matter of being lucky, and good at this point," Denham said. "You know you need a little luck, and you need to weather your surroundings. It’s a tough environment at Texas A&M and it’s fun."