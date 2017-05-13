Former Sul Ross students sign with Western Texas College - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Former Sul Ross students sign with Western Texas College

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
SNYDER, TX (KCBD) -

Former Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirate Avery Gregory and former Lubbock Christian Lady Eagle Lindsey Hearn commit to play basketball for Head Coach Darryl Davis.

Both athletes played one year at Sul Ross State and are excited about the opportunity to play together at Western Texas.

