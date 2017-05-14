Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday.

High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon.

The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe.



StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or two this afternoon and this evening.



Severe risks increase as you travel north of Lubbock into the Texas Panhandle region.



RISKS:



*Large hail

*Wind gusts up to 60 mph



TIMING:



4:00pm through Midnight Sunday

(A few scattered showers could develop as early as 2:00pm)

