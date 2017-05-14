Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday. High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon. The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe. StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or ...
Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday. High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon. The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe. StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or ...
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.
After the press corps asked Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer if he was about to be fired, the faux press secretary took to the streets on his motorized podium, looking for his boss.
After the press corps asked Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer if he was about to be fired, the faux press secretary took to the streets on his motorized podium, looking for his boss.