Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sund - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
StormCast Sunday StormCast Sunday
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday.  

High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon.  

The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe. 

StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or two this afternoon and this evening.

Severe risks increase as you travel north of Lubbock into the Texas Panhandle region.

RISKS:

*Large hail
*Wind gusts up to 60 mph

TIMING:

4:00pm through Midnight Sunday
(A few scattered showers could develop as early as 2:00pm)

Copyright 2017 KCBD.  All Rights Reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:52:41 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:52:41 GMT

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

  • An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack

    An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:52:38 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:52:38 GMT

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

  • Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

    Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:21:34 GMT
    StormCast SundayStormCast Sunday

    Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday.   High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon.   The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe.  StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or ...

    Hot and breezy weather conditions are expected across the area Sunday.   High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's across the viewing area Sunday afternoon.   The heat will combine with a weak dryline to produce the threat for isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. If a storm is able to develop later today, it could become strong to severe.  StormCast shows a "marginal" risk for a severe thunderstorm or ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly