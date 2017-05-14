Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Crosby, Floyd County

Wall of dust blowing into Lubbock on Sunday evening (Source: KCBD Tower Cam)

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD AND NORTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES... At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Dougherty, or 11 miles north of Crosbyton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Dougherty. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

