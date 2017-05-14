Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Lubbock, Northwestern Crosby County

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lubbock County in northwestern Texas, Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas until 5:30 p.m.

At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lorenzo, or 13 miles northeast of Slaton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ralls and Lorenzo. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

