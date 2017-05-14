Child dies after being found in pool Sunday afternoon

A 4-year-old Lubbock girl has died after being found in a family swimming pool during a cook-out, according to her brother.

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office says Shaelynn Welch was found in the swimming pool around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 15400 block of County Road 1870.

Emergency crews were called to the scene where they immediately performed CPR on her. Shaelynn was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

In his Facebook post, Cameron says his sister, Shaelynn, passed away early Monday morning. Family members say she died about 2:20 a.m. He also thanked the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, Lubbock County Sheriffs Office, Lubbock EMS, and the doctors and nurses at UMC for their efforts.

