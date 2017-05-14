Girl in critical condition after near-drowning Sunday afternoon

A young girl remains in critical condition after being found unresponsive and submerged under water on Sunday afternoon.

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office says it happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 15400 block of County Road 1870.

The child was found in a family pool.

Emergency crews were called to the scene where they immediately performed CPR on the child.

The child remains at UMC as of Sunday evening. Family members tell us she is 4 years old.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.