I Beat Pete: Beep Baseball base running

This week on I Beat Pete we did a beep baseball challenge.

The Alstrom Angels have opened up registration for their 3rd annual Beep Baseball tournament. You can learn about the game and register at lubbockbeepball.org.

In Beep Baseball, every player is blindfolded and you try to hit a beeping ball. Then you have to run and find a beeping base before the defense can find the beeping ball.

For our challenge, we ran from first to second while the defense threw the ball from second to first. You had to get to the beeping base before they got the beeping ball.

Check out the challenge and if you have a future challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

