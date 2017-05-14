Power outages reported in Central, Southwest Lubbock

LP&L is restoring power to homes in central and southwest Lubbock on Sunday evening, including the area of Tech Terrace.

LP&L tells us the outages were caused by a car wreck near 82nd and Indiana. 288 customers were affected by the outage; their power was out for approximately 45 minutes on Sunday evening.

You can follow the most recent outages on LP&L's live map here: http://electric_outage.lpandl.com/

