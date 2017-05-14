KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech sports.
Like the No. 6 Lady Raider tennis team advancing to the Sweet 16, and the Red Raider golf team is gearing up for the College Grove, Tennessee Regional. As well as the Texas Tech baseball team preparing for a huge series against the Kansas Jayhawks.
