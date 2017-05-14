KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
DENVER CITY, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the Denver City versus Midland Greenwood playoff game. As Denver City's Braden McGary hits an inside the park home run off of Midland Greenwood. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly