Area athletes prepare for UIL State Tennis meet

During this time of year, high school students traditionally think of summer vacation and graduation. But for these area athletes, they have their sights set on winning a state championship.

Here is a list of athletes from our area who will be participating in the UIL State Tennis meet May 18 to 19.

Boys Singles – 5A

Michael Azatian - Lubbock high

Boys Doubles – 5A

Quentin Scharfenberg/Indy Axton - Lubbock Coronado

Caleb Cox/Cody Barnhill - Lubbock Monterey

Girls Singles – 5A

Kasey Heinrich - Lubbock Monterey

Girls Doubles – 5A

Katia Mathews/Landry Turner - Lubbock Coronado

Mixed Doubles – 5A

Peyton Trebisky/KT Kothmann - Lubbock High

Boys Doubles – 4A

Corbin Shaw/Mark Stelluti - Snyder

Boys Singles – 3A

Riley Robbins – Shallowater

Boys Doubles – 3A

Jaxton Hoelting/Tanner Hopper – Tulia

Boys Doubles – 2A

Robert Marshall – Olton

Girls Doubles – 2A

Morgan Freeland/Emma Reeder – Dawson

Kea Sandoval/Soldedad Pedroza – Olton

Mixed Doubles – 2A

Chance Gillen/Jacie Henderson, Dawson

Boys Singles - 1A

Ricky Gordino, Hart

Boys Doubles – 1A

Jake Gerber/Slade Gerber, Nazareth

Girls Singles – 1A

Marissa Godino, Hart

Girls Doubles – 1A

Allie Schulte/Kamryn Schulte, Nazareth

Lexy Etheridge/Cambrie Helman, Nazareth

Mixed Doubles – 1A

Christen Damron/Jake Waldo, Nazareth

Paige Gerber/Trayton McLain, Nazareth

