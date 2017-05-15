Area athletes prepare for UIL State Tennis meet

During this time of year, high school students traditionally think of summer vacation and graduation. But for these area athletes, they have their sights set on winning a state championship.
Here is a list of athletes from our area who will be participating in the UIL State Tennis meet May 18 to 19.
Boys Singles – 5A
Michael Azatian - Lubbock high
Boys Doubles – 5A
Quentin Scharfenberg/Indy Axton - Lubbock Coronado
Caleb Cox/Cody Barnhill - Lubbock Monterey
Girls Singles – 5A
Kasey Heinrich - Lubbock Monterey
Girls Doubles – 5A
Katia Mathews/Landry Turner - Lubbock Coronado
Mixed Doubles – 5A
Peyton Trebisky/KT Kothmann - Lubbock High
Boys Doubles – 4A
Corbin Shaw/Mark Stelluti - Snyder
Boys Singles – 3A
Riley Robbins – Shallowater
Boys Doubles – 3A
Jaxton Hoelting/Tanner Hopper – Tulia
Boys Doubles – 2A
Robert Marshall – Olton
Girls Doubles – 2A
Morgan Freeland/Emma Reeder – Dawson
Kea Sandoval/Soldedad Pedroza – Olton
Mixed Doubles – 2A
Chance Gillen/Jacie Henderson, Dawson
Boys Singles - 1A
Ricky Gordino, Hart
Boys Doubles – 1A
Jake Gerber/Slade Gerber, Nazareth
Girls Singles – 1A
Marissa Godino, Hart
Girls Doubles – 1A
Allie Schulte/Kamryn Schulte, Nazareth
Lexy Etheridge/Cambrie Helman, Nazareth
Mixed Doubles – 1A
Christen Damron/Jake Waldo, Nazareth
Paige Gerber/Trayton McLain, Nazareth
