WATCH LIVE: TTU spring commencement ceremonies

Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Former Texas Tech President David Schmidly will speak at all commencement ceremonies.

President of the State Bar of Texas Frank E. Stevenson will speak at the School of Law Hooding Ceremony.

Friday (May 19)

3 p.m. College of Arts & Sciences

7 p.m. Graduate School

Saturday (May 20)

College of Architecture College of Education Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering College of Human Sciences J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts 1:30 p.m.

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources Rawls College of Business College of Media & Communication Honors College University Programs Wind Energy 6 p.m.

Texas Tech School of Law Hooding Ceremony

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream:

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

For more information about the School of Law hooding ceremony, visit the hooding ceremony web page.

