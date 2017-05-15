Plainview Walmart reopened after report of gas leak, shutoff valve left open on roof

The Plainview Herald reports that the Walmart Supercenter in Plainview has been reopened after a report of a gas leak on Monday around 11:50 a.m.

The building was quickly evacuated as emergency responders and Atmos were called to the scene.

Atmos determined that a crew working on skylight repairs had accidentally opened a shutoff valve on the roof.

A dozen individuals were taken to the Covenant Plainview Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

There was no leak found in the building.

