Plainview Walmart reopened after report of gas leak, shutoff valve left open on roof

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

The Plainview Herald reports that the Walmart Supercenter in Plainview has been reopened after a report of a gas leak on Monday around 11:50 a.m.

The building was quickly evacuated as emergency responders and Atmos were called to the scene.

Atmos determined that a crew working on skylight repairs had accidentally opened a shutoff valve on the roof.

A dozen individuals were taken to the Covenant Plainview Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

There was no leak found in the building.

