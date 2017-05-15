Kade Kittley is Meadow’s new Head Football Coach/AD

The Meadow Broncos have hired Kade Kittley as their new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Kittley has been coaching at McLean for the last three seasons. He takes over a Meadow program that won the district title last season.

"I'm excited. They had a good tradition here. I'm just looking to make it better. I'm exciting big things. "

Kittley's Uncle is Wes Kittley, the Head Coach of the Texas Tech track and field team.

Kade is ready to give his all to Meadow.

"They're getting an energetic and passionate guy. I love what I do. I'm big on discipline. They're going to get a lot of life lessons, character and integrity. Winning takes care of itself if you do the little things right. I take pride in that."

Meadow is scheduled to open the season against Defending State Champion Borden County.

We wish Coach Kittley the best as he leads the Meadow Bronco pigskin program.

