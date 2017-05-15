TxDOT updating traffic signals on US 84 at South Loop 289 & MLK - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TxDOT updating traffic signals on US 84 at South Loop 289 & MLK

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

TxDOT is beginning to update the traffic signals on US 84 at South Loop 289 and MLK.

Crews are installing new traffic signals, poles, and a vehicle detection system there at the Slaton Highway.

The project will most likely last until December.

