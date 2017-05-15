Pool safety reminders as kids get ready for summer

A swimming pool can be the site of a tragic accident in the blink of an eye. As summer pool season approaches, we spoke with a pool safety expert for some reminders and safety tips.

YWCA Aquatics Director Chris Gonzales says of course, it's imperative to keep an eye on your child at all times, but but he also says floatation devices, like a life vest, along with swim lessons, are some of the best things for your child.

"That's probably the best way to protect them from drowning, is to get them some swim lessons," Gonzales said. "It's always best to protect yourself so if you know the child can't swim, it's always best to have some type of floatation device on the child. No matter the age."

Gonzales recommends life vests that are certified by the Coast Guard. He also recommends that parents take a CPR course.

"You can actually become a first responder and be the first one to resuscitate your child if necessary," Gonzales said.

And he says it's a good idea to sit down and talk to your children about being careful around water.

"It's also important to have a conversation with them to let them know, hey it's fun to come swimming but it can be dangerous and you always have to be aware of your boundaries," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says the YWCA is prepared for the summer crowds. He says they have eight lifeguards on staff each day of the season keeping a close eye as well.

For more information on swim lessons, you can visit http://www.ywcalubbock.org/

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.