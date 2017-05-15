Texas Tech baseball signs Monterey’s Braxton Fulford

Join us for an exclusive look inside the half-completed Sports Performance Center.
At a signing Monday afternoon in Plainsmen Alley, Monterey’s Braxton Fulford signed to play baseball for Texas Tech.
The Meadow Broncos have hired Kade Kittley as their new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.
During this time of year, high school students traditionally think of summer vacation and graduation. But for these area athletes, they have their sights set on winning a state championship. Here is a list of athletes from our area who will be participating in the UIL State Tennis meet May 18 to 19.
The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the Denver City versus Midland Greenwood playoff game.
