Texas Tech baseball signs Monterey’s Braxton Fulford

At a signing Monday afternoon in Plainsmen Alley, Monterey's Braxton Fulford signed to play baseball for Texas Tech.

Fulford had 48 hits in 84 at bats this season giving him a .571 batting average. In the great history of Monterey Plainsmen baseball, Fulford's batting average is the highest all-time.

He's excited to play for the Red Raiders.

"It's great. I'm glad to be a Red Raider. I can't wait for the future. They have great coaches, great atmosphere there, everything I was looking for in a college. I'm going to do everything I can to get them to win the College World Series."

