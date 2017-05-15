KCBD VIDEO: Exclusive look inside Texas Tech's Sports Performance Center

It will permanently be a part of the Texas Tech game day experience, and it will be a staple of the south end zone.

But as the school year comes to an end, the question becomes: Will the Sports Performance Center project be completed on time?

"We had some delays early on," said Vice Chancellor for Facilities Planning & Construction Michael Molina. "When we first broke ground, and we had a fire that everybody saw. It didn't really hurt us on our schedule, so right now our substantial completion date is the very end of August. It will be ready for Kliff to come in the first of September, so he will have football season to use it."

So, we decided to take a tour of the half-completed Sports Performance Center.

Inside what Texas Tech is calling the "SPC", there will be a full-size indoor track.

"If the doors are open, you can see about 50 percent of the football side," Molina said.

There's an opening that connects with the 80-yard football facility, so it creates options for big track events.

"We have 750-set seating over there, potentially 1,500. With the corners and the other areas, we can expand to 2,000, which will qualify for larger events," Molina said.

The indoor football field is just like the ones they use on game day.

"This is very engineered very specifically, for the bounce and feel for the athletes, as well as running and cutting."

The facility will also house a weight room, equipment facility, sports medicine, and a nutrition center, which will benefit student-athletes from all 17 sports.

"So this isn't just an event space, it's an operational space for the athletic department."

