Reports of smoke at 3208 Salisbury

Provided by LFR

At 4:58 p.m. this afternoon LFR units responded to 3208 Salisbury for a reported structure fire.

Units arrived to find a small amount of smoke and upon further investigation found a small fire contained within the wall. The wall was opened and the fire quickly contained.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a plumber soldering pipes on an outdoor faucet. No one was displaced from the apartment and all units were clear of the scene at 5:55 p.m.